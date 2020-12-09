Thomas Jefferson Health District hosting free virus testing Dec. 14

The Thomas Jefferson Health District, soon to be Blue Ridge Health District beginning next year, will hold free drive-thru or walk-up testing for COVID-19 in Nelson County on Dec. 14.

Testing is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rockfish Presbyterian Church, at 5016 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

In order to guarantee a time to be tested, call (434) 972-6261 between Dec. 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be 50 appointments and 50 walk-in tests available, the notice states.

Individuals tested at a TJHD site will receive a call within four days with results. Minors must have someone older than the age of 18 consent for them to be tested at the site on the day the event is scheduled. Legal guardians are preferred, but not required.

Testing is available for anybody in the community older than age 6.

