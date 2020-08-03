You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Jefferson Health District to hold free COVID-19 testing in Nelson on Aug. 5

Thomas Jefferson Health District to hold free COVID-19 testing in Nelson on Aug. 5

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Testing 02

Meghan Love, a registered nurse, swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site at the Lovingston Fire Department in Nelson County on Friday, May 29, 2020.

 Taylor Irby

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will hold free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Nelson County on Aug. 5. 

Testing will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

Registration is open Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 and appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are required in order to be tested. Supplies are limited and people will be scheduled in the order calls are received. Voicemails will also be returned in the order they are received.

Testing is limited to people ages 6 and older.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert