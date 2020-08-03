Thomas Jefferson Health District to hold free COVID-19 testing in Nelson on Aug. 5

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will hold free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Nelson County on Aug. 5.

Testing will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

Registration is open Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 and appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are required in order to be tested. Supplies are limited and people will be scheduled in the order calls are received. Voicemails will also be returned in the order they are received.

Testing is limited to people ages 6 and older.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.