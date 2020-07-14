Thomas Jefferson Health District to hold more free COVID-19 testing in Nelson

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will perform another round of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Nelson County.

The free testing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Rockfish River Elementary School, located at 200 Chapel Hollow Road in Afton, on July 22.

Registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 20 and July 21.

Testing is limited and people will be scheduled on a first-called, first-scheduled basis. No one will be tested without an appointment.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.