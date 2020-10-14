Thomas Jefferson Health District to take up a new name beginning next year

Effective at the start of next year, the Thomas Jefferson Health District will be changing its name to create a more “inclusive, equitable environment.”

According to a news release from the health district, TJHD will change its name to Blue Ridge Health District as of Jan. 1; a change that reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring public health services are welcoming to all communities served. The name change also aligns with other health districts in Virginia named after regional geography.

Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District serves the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Louisa.

“Changing our name is symbolic of the deeper work we are doing as an organization to create an inclusive, equitable environment for our staff and clients and to acknowledge and address the impact of racism on health,” Denise Bonds, TJHD district director, said in the release. “Our mission is to ensure the health and well-being of all community members and it is critical that our name reflects all of the communities we serve.”