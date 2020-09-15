Thomas Jefferson Health District updates COVID-19 Data Portal

The Thomas Jefferson Health District on Monday updated and expanded its COVID-19 Data Portal to reflect more accurate and inclusive data as well as information specific to different localities within the health district.

According to to a news release, new dashboards to the data portal on the Virginia Department of Health's website include a TJHD Overview, which contains information on cases, hospitalizations, fatalities and demographics; localities; outbreak; testing, to include testing encounters and positivity rate; and COVID-19 data from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, reflecting incarcerated and staff numbers.

In the TJHD Overview dashboard, the race and ethnicity categories have been expanded to "be more inclusive."

The update also includes an additional "Cases by Date of Onset" statistic for the district which can be found in the TJHD Overview dashboard. This number, the release states, will reflect the number of new cases by first date of symptom onset and, if the individual is asymptomatic, the first date of COVID-19 test.

This will include the seven-day moving average of new cases for the district by date of onset.

The TJHD also has moved the figure identifying cases by date reported to the locality tab where it will be broken down further.

The district covers Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville.

