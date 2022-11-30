Three Notch'd seeking distillery permit for new Nellysford location

Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d Brewing Company is proceeding with plans for the former Wild Wolf Brewing facilities along Virginia 151, and awaits approval of a special use permit to add a distillery operation to the existing brewery, restaurant and event space.

Three Notch’d announced in March it had acquired the Nellysford property after mother-son brewery operation Wild Wolf closed in late January. Founded in 2013, Three Notch’d Brewing Company has locations in Charlottesville, Richmond, Virginia Beach, Harrisonburg and Roanoke.

Three Notch’d President and co-founder Scott Roth appeared before the Nelson County Planning Commission at its November meeting and told commissioners the company plans to continue the previous uses of the property — full-service restaurant, event space and brewery operation — but add a distillery production space in two existing buildings on the property behind the main facility.

According to Roth’s application, the added distillery use will allow Three Notch’d to create a distilled spirits line to be served onsite at the restaurant and sold in bottles in Virginia ABC stores. Three Notch’d also will produce “ready to drink” cocktails in a can from the Nelson location to be sold onsite and distributed across Virginia.

Roth’s special use permit will be considered at the regular Dec. 13 board of supervisors meeting after commissioners unanimously voted to recommend approval. Asked about a timeline for development, Roth said he plans to start as soon as possible, and is just awaiting permits.