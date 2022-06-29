Throneburg speaks at Nellysford campaign stop in Nelson County

Democrat Josh Throneburg, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, in November, recently campaigned in Nellysford.

According to a news release from the Nelson County Democratic Party, Throneburg spoke to more than 60 residents June 20 at Bold Rock Cider, describing himself as a small business owner who grew up in a Republican family in a small town in Illinois where he said many businesses have been lost and schools and churches lack broadband internet connections.

“I understand rural frustration,” Throneburg said. “Democrats need to offer solutions.”

Throneburg, of Charlottesville, is seeking to become the first Democrat to carry the district, which includes Nelson County, since former congressman Tom Perriello, who was elected in 2008 and served a two-year term.

Denver Riggleman, a Nelson County businessman who represented the district as a Republican from 2019 until January 2021, said in a recent CNN interview he now is an independent, citing frustrations with the GOP.

Throneburg has said addressing climate change is a major part of his platform, which he brought up during his Nellysford stop. An ordained minister, he likened the denial of the seriousness of climate change to what the release said was “the lack of a clearly early response to Covid-19” and the deaths of more than a million people in the United States from the virus.

The Democrat told the Nellysford crowd he can get votes from some who have never voted blue before and described Good as too far extreme. “Moderate Republicans and independents don’t like that extreme wing,” Throneburg said.

Nelson County Board of Supervisors Central District representative Ernie Reed introduced Throneburg at the event.

“We need this kind of leadership n Nelson County and the state of Virginia,” Reed said. “We need a livable future for our children.”