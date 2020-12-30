Top stories of the year in Nelson County

For the Avagyans, a journey almost two decades in the making has come to an end

Despite the heaviness of 2020, there were the occasional stories that brought light to an otherwise doom and gloom filled year. The Avagyans, who own and operate Double H Farm, fulfilling their journey to citizenship after about 17 years of struggles and hardships was one such story. Having immigrated from Armenia in 2003, the family of four wasn’t going to let the pandemic delay their dreams any longer. Just in time for the July 4 holiday, Ara, Gayane and their daughter Ludi Avagyan had ample reason to celebrate. Ara and Gayane’s son, Samson Avagyan, would soon achieve citizenship status as well.

While only recently having achieved their goal, the family has always called Nelson County home and, with their certificates in hand, that feeling only deepened. Speaking with the Avagyans I got a taste of the kind, hardworking people they are and I’m pleased I got to be the one to help share their story.

‘Nobody stopped’: The four-day search for Azalia