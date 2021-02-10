Tractor trailers will be prohibited from traveling along Reeds Gap amid ongoing issues

Transportation officials are taking additional action involving issues with Reeds Gap, a mountainous stretch of roadway that in the past several months has been clogged numerous times because of stuck tractor-trailers.

A recent traffic study performed by the Virginia Department of Transportation found Reeds Gap — part of Virginia 664 which crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway — to contain severe horizontal curves, steep grades and documented incidents of trucks unable to successfully navigate along the route, all of which supported the need to restrict travel.

As a result, through tractor-trailers will be barred from traveling on Beech Grove and Reeds Gap roads, a VDOT news release states. The roughly 8-mile stretch of roadway spans both Nelson and Augusta counties.

The prohibition applies only to through tractor trailers and not trailers that start or stop along the designated route. Signage will be posted alerted drivers of the change, according to the release.

"I’m ecstatic about it. I know VDOT has worked very hard on this," Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets said. "Of course we’re still going to have violators. This is not going to magically make all the trucks go away."