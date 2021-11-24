 Skip to main content
Traditional Christmas parade returns to Lovingston Dec. 11
20201203_nct_news_parade_p1

Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the 2015 Nelson Christmas parade held at Oak Ridge. 

 Lee Luther Jr.

Nelson County’s Christmas parade is set to bring festive scenes of holiday cheer to the streets of Lovingston on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department and the Nelson County Parade Committee, the event’s organizers, invites all residents to the parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

“We are working hard to bring our community a traditional parade to remember after having to change things up for the safety of everyone last year,” the Lovingston fire department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Like many other localities, Nelson County in 2020 held a reverse parade with floats lining Front Street and passersby able to drive down the stretch of roadway without the traditional foot traffic, a setup caused by the pandemic. The hope for this year’s parade is to restore a sense of normalcy, Nelson County Board of Supervisors member Jesse Rutherford has said.

The theme for this year’s parade is Christmas in Toy Land. The deadline to participate is Dec. 1. For more information on contact Ray Uttaro at (434) 962-3817 or at justme02justme@aol.com.

