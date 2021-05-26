Treasure hunting for a cause in Piney River

Damiano, known as “Swifty” in those circles, had buried and scattered the objects with a few friends the night before and coordinated the event — his first one. Having known David Parr, Nelson County’s West District Supervisor and fire department president, Damiano contacted Parr a couple of months ago with the prospect of a fundraising hunt.

Parr said the hunt was a far cry from the usual cookout-style fundraisers the fire department usually sees, but it’s a welcome change that introduces the firefighters to new people. And since the coronavirus pandemic has stood in the way of some of its other fundraisers, he said every little bit helps.

Early in the event, Damiano said he’d raised a bit over $2,000 already.

With a close, niche metal detecting network online, the event drew people from all over the country who contributed a $100 buy-in to help pay for the tokens and benefit the fire department.

Kaye Matteson came out from eastern Texas for the hunt and travels all over to hunt with friends. Though the prospect of finding coins and interesting historical tokens is fun, she said her main purpose in driving to Piney River was the camaraderie and to support the fire department.

“If I don’t find anything significant, I’m fine,” she said.