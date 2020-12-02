Trinity Episcopal Church in Arrington welcomes first full-time pastor in its history

“Blessed are the flexible for they won’t be bent out of shape.”

That’s the motto of the Rev. Donna Steckline, the newest pastor to grace Trinity Episcopal Church — built in 1830 — and the first full-time pastor the Arrington church has seen, an official with the church said. It’s a prospect the new pastor was excited about.

In her own experience, Steckline said years ago “the churches had to be connected to another church to be able to afford to have a pastor of their own and there was always a tension of some sort … so I think it's wonderful that they can afford to do that, number one, and I think that helps just focus the energy in one place as opposed to trying to be in more than one place at a time.”

For nearly 200 years, Trinity, found at the edge of the Oak Ridge Farm and Estate at 475 Oak Ridge Road, has been part of the Nelson Parish, which at times included up to four separate churches located throughout the county served by a single “circuit riding” priest, a news release from the church states.

Trinity’s senior warden, Al Weed, who has been with the church since the early 1970s, said it was the church’s belief that Steckline is the first full-time priest Trinity has had.