Tyro man recognized for community service at Fleetwood center

A Tyro man is being honored for his work restoring the historic Fleetwood Elementary School.

Matthew Allen of Tyro is the first recipient of the Bob West-Sarah Jane Stewart Volunteer Community Service Award, for his work in helping restore the historic Fleetwood Elementary School, now known as Fleetwood Community Center. The award was established jointly by the Nelson County Community Development Foundation (NCCDF) and the Nelson County Community Fund and “recognizes outstanding volunteer service to the county,” according to Vinnie Valentino, President of the NCCDF Board of Directors.

Valentino and Board Treasurer Woody Greenberg spoke at a ceremony to honor Allen and award namesakes Bob West and Sarah Jane Stewart on June 24.

“This will be an annual award for volunteer community service,” Greenberg told community members gathered in the Nelson Center.

Recipients receive $1,000 along with the recognition.

“It’s fitting for Matt Allen to receive an award named for Bob West and Sarah Jane Stewart. They put their hearts and souls into their work with community centers,” Greenberg said.

He said West was a leader in the effort to transform the abandoned Lovingston Elementary School into the Nelson Center and he and Stewart were leaders in the transformation of Rockfish Elementary School into Rockfish Valley Community Center.

“Those weren’t Bob and Sarah Jane’s only volunteer activities in the 40 or so years they lived here. Bob worked on creating the Piney River Rails to Trails project. Sarah Jane helped the Nelson County Historical Society make its plans for the Oakland Museum. And that’s just to mention a few of them. We could be here for half an hour going over the things that they’ve done,” Greenberg said.

Valentino described Allen as working “tirelessly behind the scenes” and said Allen has been supervising volunteers in cleaning and repairing the old Fleetwood Elementary School.

“Allen has been supervising the reattachment of fascia boards and gutters, removing porous materials from the bathrooms downstairs, treating mold, hauling tons of trash to the landfill and patching the roof,” Valentino said. Allen is a board member of the Fleetwood Community Center nonprofit, whose mission is to restore the school for use as a local education center, recreation facility and tourism destination.

According to Fleetwood Community Center President Florence Hernandez, Allen has served the organization for more than 10 years. Hernandez nominated Allen for the award and included three community members’ testimonials about Allen in her application. Nelson County Public Schools Counselor Ricki Perry said he “gives and gives and expects no credit for what he does.”

“Matthew is selfless in his service and always a team player. He leads by visibly showing his dedication and loyalty even when performing the worst of jobs,” Perry wrote.

Fleetwood board secretary Bonnie Stevens wrote of Allen, “He has this preternatural ability to appear out of thin air to help while I am still trying to assess the problem. His skills are diverse, and he is not afraid of tackling dirty jobs. Matthew does all of this humbly, without pay, with such energy and always with a smile.”