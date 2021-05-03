 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain closed due to rock slide
0 comments

U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain closed due to rock slide

  • 0

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Virginia 151 (Critzer Shop Road) due to a rock slide earlier this afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT personnel are on the scene assessing the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road and ensure the slope is stabilized.

At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain through Tuesday, May 4, according to VDOT.

More information about the duration of the closure will be provided once an assessment of the situation is completed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert