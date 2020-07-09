UPDATE: Devils Backbone temporarily closes location after COVID-19 scare; will reopen Friday

UPDATE: Devils Backbone Brewing Company announced late Wednesday via its Facebook page the company is temporarily closing its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows location.

The post states the company is closing the Roseland location out of “an abundance of caution” after two employees began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. These employees last worked July 5 and 6.

Rebecca Holland, PR & Communications Coordinator for Devils Backbone Brewing Company, said Thursday the Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows location will reopen Friday with normal hours.

Holland said both employees have been tested. One test came back negative and the other still is pending. The company worked with health officials to ensure the two employees did not work during the contagious period, she added.

According to the Facebook post, staff at Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows will use this time to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the property” and also will follow any guidance from health officials.

All locations have followed local government and health officials’ guidelines up to this point, the post states.

The Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is not affected.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

