Update: Nelson Sheriff's Office asks public's help in locating senior resident

Update: The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Jimmy Ray Bushong has been located and is safe.

Earlier: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing Nelson County senior citizen who was last seen around noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at his residence.

Jimmy Ray Bushong, the resident, should be operating a white 2012 Hyundai Vera Cruz with VA handicap registration 384431, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook page. He was supposed to be traveling to the Food Lion in Lovingston, the alert said.

Bushong, 76, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and is identified as having Alzheimer's, along with additional health concerns, the sheriff office's post said.

If anyone has any information about Bushong's whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

