Update: Nelson supervisor, school board incumbents reelected

UPDATE: Nelson voters reelected incumbents on the county's board of supervisors and the school board's North District seat in the Nov. 2 election.
In a tight race, Central District Board of Supervisors incumbent Ernie Reed appears to have defeated competitor Pamela Brice in absentee votes, but Brice collected more votes at the polls.
Reed, the board's chair, received 1,013. or roughly 51%, total votes while Brice brought in 958, or 48%.
Also in the Central district, Margaret Clair, the board's current chair, was reelected in a write-in race over Faber resident and local pastor Michael Hevener. Clair had 332 votes, or 46%, Hevener had 262 votes, or 36%, and 120 votes were for other write-ins, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Reed was elected to a second term serving Faber and Nellysford residents.
“I’m just really grateful that I still get to represent the county and that the people here want me to be their supervisor, and I’m very pleased about that, because the next four years are going to be really big ones in Nelson County with comprehensive plan changes in zoning, capital planning, new leadership in our schools; there’s going to be a lot of things going on,” Reed said.
In addition to his role as supervisor, Reed represents the county on the Nelson County Department of Social Services, the Nelson County Service Authority, the Nelson County Planning Commission, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Virginia Association of County’s Environmental and Agriculture Steering Committee.
In the East district, incumbent Jesse Rutherford will serve another term on the board of supervisors. He received 1,035 votes in an unopposed race.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey, who has served on the board 37 years, will keep his seat, earning 953 votes, or 63%.
He was challenged by Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham, who received 538 votes, which is about 36%.
Harvey thanked the people who have worked so hard during this election and also congratulated Cunningham on running a clean campaign.
“That’s the way campaigns should be run, no one was criticizing anybody,” he said.
Harvey said a lot of great things going on right now in county with more to come.
“I’m just very excited to be able to continue to be part of that. I mean this county has come a long way. It’s been very rewarding," Harvey said.
In the school board's East district, incumbent George Cheape was a write-in candidate. The district drew 452 votes but the winner wasn't confirmed by press time.
Janet Turner-Giles, the North District school board member, was reelected to her seat in an unopposed race with 1,218 votes.