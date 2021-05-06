Update: Portion of U.S. 250 will remain closed for 'extended period' as debris continues to fall

Update: A portion Rockfish Gap Turnpike will remain closed for an "extended period" following a Monday rockslide, according to an update Wednesday from the Virginia Department of Transportation. As of Wednesday, rocks, soil and debris continue to slide down the steep slopes and into the roadway.

Geologists and Engineers with VDOT continue their assessment of the site and the extent of the slide.

Earlier: U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Virginia 151 (Critzer Shop Road) due to a rock slide earlier this afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT personnel are on the scene assessing the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road and ensure the slope is stabilized.

At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain through Tuesday, May 4, according to VDOT.

Geologists and engineers with VDOT are on scene to assess the extent of the slide and how to remove material from the road. The slope also must be stabilized before the road can reopen to traffic.