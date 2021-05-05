Update: Storm results in fatality in Monroe, power outages reported throughout Amherst, Nelson counties

A Rustburg man was killed Tuesday after a tree fell on a vehicle in the Monroe area of Amherst County, the county's chief public safety official confirmed.
The victim, 34, identified Wednesday by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office as Christopher Samuel Moore. According to a news release from the Amherst sheriff's office, investigators were called to B Street in Monroe for a call of a free falling onto an enclosed trailer occupied by a lawn mowing crew in the process of loading equipment during a storm.
Sam Bryant, Amherst County's director of public safety, said emergency services workers have responded to numerous reports of damage, including two incidents of trees striking vehicles. One occurred on U.S. 29 near the Ambriar Plaza shopping center and another was on the Virginia 130 corridor, he said.
Bryant said one injury from the storm was minor and another was "moderate," and a few were taken to the hospital.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,400 Appalachian Power Company customer outages were reported, according to the company's website. About 1,000 APCo customer outages also were reported in the Arrington and Lovingston areas of Nelson County Wednesday morning.
Nelson County saw some 1,800 Central Virginia Electric Cooperative customers without power Tuesday evening. Spokesperson Melissa Gay about 10,000 customers across the CVEC footprint experienced outages due to the loss of power from transmission lines that supply substations.
She added the Schuyler substation -- which serves Nelson, Albemarle and Buckingham counties -- was out and CVEC also lost service to part of the Colleen substation that same evening.
Crews worked through the night and restored power to thousands of homes by Wednesday morning and restoration will continue throughout the day, according to a Facebook post.
Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator Russel Gibson said via a text message Wednesday numerous fire departments responded to calls of downed trees and power lines blocking roadways. He was not away of any extensive damage to private property in the county, however.