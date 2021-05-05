Update: Storm results in fatality in Monroe, power outages reported throughout Amherst, Nelson counties

A Rustburg man was killed Tuesday after a tree fell on a vehicle in the Monroe area of Amherst County, the county's chief public safety official confirmed.

The victim, 34, identified Wednesday by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office as Christopher Samuel Moore. According to a news release from the Amherst sheriff's office, investigators were called to B Street in Monroe for a call of a free falling onto an enclosed trailer occupied by a lawn mowing crew in the process of loading equipment during a storm.

Sam Bryant, Amherst County's director of public safety, said emergency services workers have responded to numerous reports of damage, including two incidents of trees striking vehicles. One occurred on U.S. 29 near the Ambriar Plaza shopping center and another was on the Virginia 130 corridor, he said.

Bryant said one injury from the storm was minor and another was "moderate," and a few were taken to the hospital.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,400 Appalachian Power Company customer outages were reported, according to the company's website. About 1,000 APCo customer outages also were reported in the Arrington and Lovingston areas of Nelson County Wednesday morning.