UVa library materials available at JMRL branches

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches, including Nelson Memorial Library, are bringing university library materials to students.

As libraries continue to adjust to regulations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, JMRL and the University of Virginia libraries have partnered together and revised interlibrary loan services in order to provide increased access to materials, according to a news release.

The partnership will make the university's circulating collections available to members of the community through JMRL branches while UVa facilities remain closed to the public.

David Plunkett, JMRL library director, lauded the partnership as being a "positive addition" to resources already available, the release reads.

"JMRL is thrilled to be able to partner with UVA libraries to make so many great resources available to the people of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson, especially now when access to information is more important than ever,” Plunkett said in the release.

Only materials from UVa libraries will be available for this service. Patrons can request the university's library materials for pick up at any of the JMRL branches and branches will waive the $3 fee during the COVID-19 response period.

“UVA Libraries values and supports the role of public universities. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to further public access to research collections," Carmelita Pickett, associate university librarian for Scholarly Resources & Content Strategy, said. “We value this partnership and the waived fees ensures equitable access to community members experiencing financial hardships."