Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ message to the Amherst County Republican Committee April 25 was one of pride and optimism for the country, mixed with concern about education in Virginia and the opioid epidemic’s toll on the state.

Miyares gave remarks at an Amherst GOP event at Sweet Briar College, after a visit to the University of Lynchburg earlier in the day where the state’s chief attorney gave a press conference about Operation Ceasefire, an initiative his office launched last fall to address violent criminal activity.

Miyares, the 48th attorney general of Virginia and the first Hispanic-American to be elected to statewide office, described his role as “the people’s protector.”

“And so we wear a lot of different hats, but it means taking on tough battles. You know, things that have surprised me, a lot of it is on the education front,” he said.

Miyares talked about his office’s investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools administration’s alleged mishandling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student in 2021. Loudon school officials’ decision to transfer the assailant from one high school campus after a first assault to another campus, where a similar assault occurred, drew community outrage and media coverage around transgender student bathroom use, The Washington Post reported in 2022.

Later during a question and answer portion of the event, Miyares said, “... the governor’s going to be releasing his new transgender policy sooner rather than later, I’m not sure the date but it’ going to be coming, but I know that he is passionate, and there’s a limit to what I can say because I’m going to be defending it in court, but he’s passionate about protecting women’s sports.”

The attorney general also talked about litigation against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, an elite magnet school in Fairfax Count, over controversial changes to its admission’s policy in 2021. The New York Times reported in February 2022 that a federal judge had struck down the admissions changes, ruling that the school’s attempts to diversity its student body were disproportionately affecting Asian American students.

Miyares talked about meeting with the plaintiff in the suit, a group including some Asian American parents of prospective Thomas Jefferson applicants called Coalition for TJ.

“And they came to me, saying ‘my kids have done everything right, they’ve had straight A’s and they feel like they’re being discriminated against, because my daughter’s Korean American,’ and at first, I almost couldn’t believe it.’

“Up until about 18 months ago they had a really radical, really radical admission’s policy, you want to know what it was? If you have the grades and you have the test scores, you can go. Isn’t that radical?” Miyares said.

Aiming to make Thomas Jefferson’s student population better reflect the demographics of Fairfax County Public Schools, the Fairfax County School Board in 2020 voted to do away with the standardized testing requirement for the school, and added experience factors to their admissions criteria considering whether students were economically disadvantaged or in the process of learning English, according to The New York Times. After the policies were adopted, the percentage of Black and Hispanic students in the school’s incoming class more than tripled while the number of Asian American students fell from 73% to 54%, the Times also reported.

“Nobody should ever be denied their dream because of who they are and their background,” Miyares said.

He also talked about the “jarring” contrast between handing out American flags to immigrants at a naturalization ceremony and his conversations with college students.

“I was raised to have such gratitude that I could breathe the air as a free American, and I tell young people all the time, somebody woke up this morning just as smart as you, just as talented a you, with just as many dreams as you have somewhere on this planet, and they look at a map and they wish they could trade places with you.”

Miyares also talked about the opioid epidemic in Virginia, saying “about 20 years ago, a bunch of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world decided to treat Virginia like we were a chemistry experiment.”

He noted his office’s efforts to reach “over a billion dollars in settlements” from opioid manufacturers and distributors, to be paid to localities for abatement and remediation efforts.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently voted to join with the Charlottesville-based Region Ten Community Services Board in a multi-jurisdictional application for $1.4 million in Opioid Abatement authority grant funds. Region Ten, a local service provider, reported 55% of the adult client population it serves in Nelson County has a diagnosis of Substance Abuse Disorder, and that emergency medical service calls for opioid-related incidents reached 175 in fiscal year 2022, the most since 2018.

Region Ten also reported the rate per 10,000 emergency room visits for opioid overdoses was greatest in Nelson County in 2022 among member jurisdictions of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Greene counties and the city of Charlottesville, and well above the state’s rate (about 95 per 10,000 emergency department visits for Nelson as opposed to about 65 per 10,000 statewide).

If awarded the grant, Region Ten proposes to expand its services to benefit Nelson County residents struggling with addiction. According to County Administrator Candy McGarry, Nelson has already received about $48,000 in direct opioid abatement funds separate from the multi-jurisdictional grant application .

“Now what makes the cycle of addiction so horrible is it denies people their potential,” Miyares said.

“We have a misnomer in our society that asking for help is somehow a sign of weakness. It’s not. Statistically speaking, somebody in this room is dealing or struggling with addiction, and my message to you is, asking for help is the bravest, most loving thing you can ever do. Your loved ones, your friends and your family members will be forever grateful.”