As part of an ongoing Route 151 Corridor Improvement Study, Virginia Department of Transportation staff spoke with community members April 18, hearing concerns about speeds, new development and freight movement through the corridor.

Lynchburg VDOT District planner Rick Youngblood answered questions in the Rockfish Valley Community Center, just north of a current project proposal that came out of the last corridor study in 2013. A roundabout will be constructed at the current T-intersection of Virginia 6 and Virginia 151 if the project is approved for funding.

“Right now it’s going through the funding verification as far as the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the powers that be. The board will make a decision in June, the project right now is identified for funding. July 1 it will be put into the program, fully funded,” Youngblood said.

But even then, locals will have to wait to see improvements; “Six years is the time frame that it takes to get from design to construction,” he added.

The study area is about 14 miles, from the Virginia 151 intersection with Afton Mountain Road to 2.5 miles south of its intersection with Beech Grove Road.

VDOT and its consultant for the project, Roanoke civil engineering company RK&K, collected traffic data at seven intersections within the study area, and RK&K Project Manager Anthony Donald said the purpose of the study is to evaluate and improve accessibility, operations and safety of all modes of transportation along the stretch of Virginia 151.

“Additionally we’re going to look to improve multimodal [bike and pedestrian transportation] within the Nellysford community …,” Donald said.

VDOT conducted a public survey for the study and received almost 1,300 responses. According to Donald, 80% of survey respondents said they live and work within five miles of the corridor, and that the highest ranked priorities among respondents were safety and congestion.

“The biggest accessibility concern was difficulty making left turns along or onto the corridor as well as in reviewing comments we had a lot of concerns regarding the truck traffic and cut through connection to River Road …,” he said.

VDOT and RK&K collected 12-hour traffic counts at seven intersections in the study area on a weekday and a Saturday in the spring and summer 2022. Donald said data showed 6% to 14% truck traffic during weekday peak hours. He also said traffic data showed the 85th percentile speed along the corridor is “relatively close to the posted speed limits of 55 miles-per-hour.”

Community members asked about freight traffic on Virginia 151, and what can be done to reduce speed limits and stop trucks from using the scenic byway as a cut through to U.S. 64 and U.S. 29.

In his answers, Youngblood stressed VDOT is “not an enforcement agency,” and changes like lowering the permitted height of vehicles on the corridor, or lowering speed limits is “a county initiative.”

“... we identify issues and we inform the county of it, then we may take steps into doing a study to see if there’s any substantiation for lowering the speed limit. If the county or the board requests a speed limit reduction, and they put it through the official request, then our traffic engineering will do a study, and if it justifies the speed limit reduction, then they’ll work with the county, they’ll do the reduction,” he said.

Regarding future development along the corridor, Youngblood recommended community members be active participants in the ongoing comprehensive plan overhaul.

“So if you have a request, my response to you is talk to your board member and justify why you’re asking for it …,” he said.

Donald said the team would be evaluating potential concepts and create a set of recommendations before a second public outreach event.