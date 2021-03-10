Veterans gear up for open house of war-time memorabilia

Travelers along U.S. 29 have come to know the Huey helicopter that sits outside Saunders Construction in Arrington.
The iconic Vietnam-era chopper has found a temporary home there since it was brought to Nelson County more than a year ago.
Frequent users of the roadway, however, might have noticed more than a few new additions to the Saunders Construction parking lot in recent weeks, and passers-by are stopping by to see for themselves, according to Nelson County resident and Vietnam veteran Larry Saunders.
Some area veterans are stopping to see the vehicles and reflect on their own service, Saunders said.
“There’s people here in the county I never knew served in Vietnam,” Saunders said as he showed off the Huey helicopter March 4. “We’ve had people come here and say this is the first time they’ve ever talked about [their service].”
As the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation continues its hunt for a permanent location to erect a museum for its hundreds of pieces of war-time memorabilia, artifacts, weaponry and vehicles, members of the group will be putting just a fraction of what they have to offer on display during an open house.
Rain or shine, the foundation, a Nelson-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is holding the free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27 and 28 at 3415 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. Saunders said he also hopes the event will generate donations for the group.
“This one’s not going to be as elaborate as we would like to have it because we don’t have the space ... but it’s more or less to let people know that we aren’t dead, we’re still working on this and this is some of the stuff we’ve got,” Saunders said.
In addition to the Huey helicopter, which Saunders dubbed the “workhorse of Vietnam,” some of the other vehicles parked at the Arrington location March 4 included a C-47, an aircraft used in World War II, a still functioning armored personnel carrier and several trucks.
The group formed when the Vietnam War Foundation and Museum in Greene County decided to close its doors, taking ownership of the extensive collection with plans to expand outside of just the Vietnam War to include other conflicts as well.
Roseland resident Bo Delk, also a Vietnam Veteran who was injured in combat and a volunteer with the foundation, said after the purchase a scramble ensued to find temporary housing for the different pieces, which now stretches the museum’s collection to 10 different locations within Nelson County.
“That’s how far away we are from getting it all together,” Delk said.
In their current setup, the group is paying roughly $1,000 per month to cover their expenses. So far, members have already invested almost $300,000 into the project, Delk said.
“I think people don’t realize what investment we’ve got here and how much it costs us to operate,” Saunders said.
Delk, a U.S Army veteran, added plans to include other conflicts also ensures the longevity of the museum.
“We knew based on what was going on in Greene County and what was going on here with our age, Vietnam couldn’t be sustained with Vietnam people. Vietnam veterans couldn’t sustain it because we’re 80 years old,” Delk said.
In total, Saunders estimated the group has at least 15 vehicles, including a second helicopter and a vintage Volkswagen bus to show the cultural shift that was occurring in the U.S. during that same time. Saunders also estimated the group has in its possession hundreds of varying smaller artifacts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put another dent in the group’s already monthslong search for a permanent location. Saunders said prices for real estate and resources has skyrocketed since the pandemic began. Opportunities for fundraisers also have dried up.
“We’re not able to get out and really beat the bushes or have fundraisers … so yes, it has affected us,” Saunders said.
The foundation also has plans to present their vision at the first stakeholder’s meeting of the Amherst-Nelson shared agricultural complex, a potential venue officials from each county are exploring, which was set for March 10.
Board members of Nelson County group envision the coming museum to not only be an educational experience, one that tells the “complete story of Vietnam,” Delk said, but an interactive experience as well.
Delk said, in his eyes, the jewel of the collection they obtained from Ruckersville museum is a combined 265 feet of murals painted on plywood by Alan Shotwell. He said almost every exhibit had a scene behind it, bringing context to the individual pieces.
“When you look at what Alan had did it moves it from a building — where you have blank walls — it moves it to like you were there,” Delk said.