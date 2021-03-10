Veterans gear up for open house of war-time memorabilia

“This one’s not going to be as elaborate as we would like to have it because we don’t have the space ... but it’s more or less to let people know that we aren’t dead, we’re still working on this and this is some of the stuff we’ve got,” Saunders said.

In addition to the Huey helicopter, which Saunders dubbed the “workhorse of Vietnam,” some of the other vehicles parked at the Arrington location March 4 included a C-47, an aircraft used in World War II, a still functioning armored personnel carrier and several trucks.

The group formed when the Vietnam War Foundation and Museum in Greene County decided to close its doors, taking ownership of the extensive collection with plans to expand outside of just the Vietnam War to include other conflicts as well.

Roseland resident Bo Delk, also a Vietnam Veteran who was injured in combat and a volunteer with the foundation, said after the purchase a scramble ensued to find temporary housing for the different pieces, which now stretches the museum’s collection to 10 different locations within Nelson County.

“That’s how far away we are from getting it all together,” Delk said.