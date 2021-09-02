Virginia 6 bridge work creates change in traffic pattern

Motorists who use Virginia 6 in Nelson County should expect possible delays and changes in traffic patterns during a bridge project near U.S. 29.
During construction, there will be an 11-foot width restriction in place on Virginia 6 West. Only westbound traffic allowed on Virginia 6 between U.S. 29 and Tidbit Trail. Tractor-trailers will be unable to access U.S. 29 North from Virginia 6. Signs, message boards and other devices will alert motorists to the changes in traffic pattern.
Mobilization is already underway for the planned work, including substructure repair, deck extension and overlay, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. An October completion is scheduled, weather permitting.
Wilson Road to be closed
Virginia 653, Wilson Road, will be closed during the daytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 for geotechnical borings associated with a railroad bridge replacement at Oak Ridge. The daytime closure should last about two weeks.