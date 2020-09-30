Virginia Distillery Company among top 10 in USA Today readers choice awards

The Virginia Distillery Company is among the top 10 winners of the Best Craft Whiskey Distillery category in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the distillery announced Sept. 25.

USA Today opened voting to the public to choose a favorite distillery after a panel selected the Virginia Distillery Company and 19 other candidates to compete.

“We are honored to win this category with some of the nation’s top whisky producers,” Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore said in a news release. “Our team is dedicated to what we do and the whisky we produce, setting a new standard with our American Single Malt Courage & Conviction. A big thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

The remaining nine winners are Ironroot Republic Distillery, Treaty Oak Distilling, Limestone Branch, Redwood Empire Whiskey, Sagamore Spirit, Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., Belfour Spirits, High Wire Distilling and Sugarlands Distilling Company.

For more information, visit the distillery’s website at www.vadistillery.com.

