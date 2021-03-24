Virginia Distillery Company releases three new whiskies in flagship line

Lovingston-based Virginia Distillery Company has released three new whiskies in its Courage & Conviction product line.
The release features individual bottlings of the core bourbon, sherry and cuvée that make up Courage & Conviction, the distillery’s flagship American Single Malt whisky line, according to a March 15 news release from the company.
“These individual bottlings are a great way for us to highlight the casks that are foundational to the Courage & Conviction line,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said in the release. “One example is that we are one of only a handful of distilleries in the world to use these unique Cuvée casks, a profile developed by the late Dr. Jim Swan.”
Each expression of the three casks retails for $84.99 per 750 milliliter bottle with a 46% alcohol by volume.
The first batch of these three new whiskies are dedicated to Nancy Fraley, a master blender and consultant who works with distilleries worldwide, according to the release. The inaugural batch of Courage & Conviction, dedicated to Dr. George G. Moore, launched in spring of 2020. The second batch released that same fall.
“Nancy is a great friend and mentor to our team at Virginia Distillery Company,” said Moore. “We are thankful for her guiding nose and so happy we can recognize her by dedicating the inaugural batch of these three new expressions to her.”
The whiskies are available to Virginia consumers as of March 17 at Virginia ABC stores and through direct-to-consumer shipping via the distillery’s website. Nationwide direct-to-consumer shipping will start in early April and the whiskies will be available when the distillery’s Visitors Center reopens later this spring, the release notes.
For more information about the distillate and cask data for Courage & Conviction, as well as bottling and process information for consumers, visit batch.info. For more information about Virginia Distillery Company at www.vadistillery.com.