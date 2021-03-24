Virginia Distillery Company releases three new whiskies in flagship line

Lovingston-based Virginia Distillery Company has released three new whiskies in its Courage & Conviction product line.

The release features individual bottlings of the core bourbon, sherry and cuvée that make up Courage & Conviction, the distillery’s flagship American Single Malt whisky line, according to a March 15 news release from the company.

“These individual bottlings are a great way for us to highlight the casks that are foundational to the Courage & Conviction line,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said in the release. “One example is that we are one of only a handful of distilleries in the world to use these unique Cuvée casks, a profile developed by the late Dr. Jim Swan.”

Each expression of the three casks retails for $84.99 per 750 milliliter bottle with a 46% alcohol by volume.

The first batch of these three new whiskies are dedicated to Nancy Fraley, a master blender and consultant who works with distilleries worldwide, according to the release. The inaugural batch of Courage & Conviction, dedicated to Dr. George G. Moore, launched in spring of 2020. The second batch released that same fall.