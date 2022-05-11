Virginia Distillery Company to reopen visitors center

After more than two years of being closed due to the pandemic, Virginia Distillery Company announced its visitors center will reopen to guests on Thursday, May 12. Once open, the center will welcome guests Thursdays-Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Tastings led by the Lovingston distillery’s guest experience educators will be available upon opening. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, but reservations are encouraged and can be booked online.

Distillery tours will begin June 2. Standard tours will be offered daily at 2 and 3:30 p.m. starting on June 2. In addition to the standard tour, a new special VIP tour will be offered Fridays at the 2 p.m. time slot. All tours last an hour and include a special tasting of Courage & Conviction American Single Malt whisky. The special VIP tour includes unique add-ons like special access to the new cask and bottling house, and a premium flight tasting including the distillery’s Single Cask selections.

The space will also feature a Whisky Snack Bar, with various snacks and beverages for patrons.

Indoor and outdoor spaces are available for corporate events, celebrations and private whisky tastings with catering options available.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back on site,” said Virginia Distillery Company CEO, Gareth H. Moore, in a news release. “I know I speak for the entire Virginia Distillery Company team when I say we’re all excited to resume tastings and formally introduce our newest whiskies, including our flagship Courage & Conviction American Single Malt, individual cask bottlings and Single Cask offerings.”

The distillery released its flagship American Single Malt whisky Courage & Conviction in 2020, and in 2021 added three new whiskies to the Courage & Conviction lineup featuring individual bottlings of the core trio of casks – bourbon, sherry and cuvée – that make up Courage & Conviction. All are available in markers across the U.S. and online with shipping to 40-plus states.

