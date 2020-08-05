Virginia Distillery Company to virtually release fourth annual Charity Cask

Virginia Distillery Company will release its Charity Cask Virginia-Highland Whisky virtually as part of the distillery’s fourth annual Charity Cask program on Aug. 6, with funds benefiting a local nonprofit.

The Lovingston-based distillery will host a live virtual tasting on Facebook at 5 p.m. featuring the 2020 Charity Cask, according to the news release. Bottles of the limited-edition whisky can be purchased on the distillery’s website, www.vadistillery.com.

The Virginia Distillery Company is closed to visitors because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Funds will benefit the Nelson Community Fund Inc., a community-based nonprofit organization that makes grants available to nonprofits serving health, education and humanitarian needs in the county, the release states.

“Our team has really enjoyed working with the Nelson County Community Fund on this year’s Charity Cask,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said in the news release. “Our local community is so important to us, and we know the grants offered by the Nelson County Community Fund are needed now more than ever.”

The new batch of whisky was made in collaboration with Snowing in Space, a cold brew coffee company in Charlottesville. Previously, the Charity Cask program has benefited the Nelson County Pantry, Almost Home, Nelson County’s SPCA and Nelson County first responders, according to the release.

