Virginia Distillery Company's Courage & Conviction line receives 'superb' rating

The Virginia Distillery Company’s American Courage & Conviction was rated as “superb” in a recent buying guide for Wine Enthusiast.

The American single malt whisky received a score of 96, two points away from “classic” the highest rating for the list which focused on global single malts and potato vodka, according to a news release from the distillery.

“It’s an honor to earn a superb score from one of the industry’s most accredited publications,” Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore said in the release. “Since day one, our team has been dedicated to producing quality American Single Malt whisky and setting a new standard in the category with Courage & Conviction.”

The inaugural batch of Courage & Conviction released in the spring of 2020 Additional releases in the Courage & Conviction line are slated for Spring 2021, the release states.

According to the release, Courage & Conviction also has earned national recognition and accolades including Double Gold in the SIP Awards, Double Gold in the John Barleycorn Awards, 94 Points in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and 91 Points in Whisky Advocate.

For more information, visit the distillery’s website at www.vadistillery.com.

