Virginia Distillery whisky line takes home ASCOT awards

Whiskies from Virginia Distillery Company’s Courage & Conviction line took home platinum and gold awards at the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards, a new awards program.

According to a news release from the distillery, the Sherry and Cuvée casks both were recognized as platinum recipients with the Bourbon Cask recognized with the gold designation.

“The goal of the ASCOT Awards was to honor the ‘best of the best’ and our team is excited that all of our whiskies in the Courage & Conviction line were among the winners,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said in the release.

More than 600 products were tasted for the ASCOT Awards, the release notes. All entries were tasted blind by a panel of judges and were evaluated on appearance, aroma, taste and finsih..

The whiskies are available to purcahse through direct-to-consumer shipping and at select retail locations with availability at Virginia ABC stores.

For more information about Virginia Distillery Company or American Single Malt whisky, visit https://vadistillery.com//.

- Nick Cropper

