'Walking without fear': Martial artist talks Lovingston studio, women's self-defense nonprofit

Josh Copson always wanted to be the superhero growing up. When Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy went missing in 2013, that hero impulse returned.

“I’m not that, though,” he said. “What I am is a martial arts instructor. And what I can do is do something to help that not happen to somebody else.”

Copson has taught martial arts in the Nelson and Amherst areas for about 20 years and is the sensei of Blue Dragon Dojang on Front Street in Lovingston. He didn’t know Murphy personally, but something about her disappearance — in his hometown — was a call to action.

The Shipman 17-year-old was a rising senior at Nelson County High School when she went missing from a Lovingston gas station in August 2013. Murphy’s remains were located in December 2021, seven years after her disappearance. Randy Taylor, 56, is serving two life sentences for her abduction and murder after DNA evidence and video surveillance linked him to Murphy.

Copson developed a women’s self-defense program and started teaching workshops locally. But only a few people ever came, said Copson’s top-ranking student, local musician Sally Rose Monnes.

“I came to the idea that I couldn’t do it myself,” Copson said. “For one thing, I’m a man, and what we really needed was not a man telling women what to do to defend themselves. What I really felt like we needed was a woman leading women, so I partnered with Sally Rose.”

Through the 501c3 nonprofit they created together, Fight Like a Grrrl (FLAG) club, Copson and Monnes teach traveling self-defense workshops, primarily targeted at women.

Monnes said her connections in the community matched perfectly with Copson’s martial arts expertise to give their program momentum. FLAG recently held two workshops in Nelson County and received grant funding from the Nelson County Community Fund, an organization that provides financial support to local charities and agencies aiming to improve life in Nelson County.

Copson said FLAG workshops teach people to defend themselves mentally and physically.

“It’s more than that, though,” he said. “It’s a movement we’re trying to do to change the culture from a culture where it’s OK to harass people and degrade them and they’re just supposed to accept it, and change it to being OK to say, ‘No, we’re not going to accept that, and we’re going to stand up and say no and tell you when you’re wrong about unwanted touch or unwanted words of harassment.”

Monnes met Copson through Nelson County’s Trager Brothers Coffee company — she said she and Copson were some of the company’s original employees. Monnes worked for Trager Brothers for 13 years and Copson has worked at the company for 14 and been head coffee bean roaster for 13. He said it’s the job that pays the bills and allows him to pursue his passion for martial arts instruction.

He finally was starting to do more than break even at Blue Dragon Dojang before the pandemic — during which only his most committed students stuck with it.

But Copson is not in it for the money.

“This is my second job, and I always kind of want to keep it that way, because as soon as it becomes something that I have to have a certain amount of students in to make a certain amount of money, it stops being because of the love of the art, it starts being work. And I don’t really ever want it to be work; I want it to be part of the love of the art. That’s what drives me to do it,” he said.

Monnes described Copson as a “pivotal person” in her life.

“I was assaulted years ago, and I asked him what I should do as far as learning self-defense or just getting stronger and feeling more capable, and he said, ‘You should just train with me,’” she said.

She was intimidated at first, especially when she showed up to Copson’s studio and saw it would just be the two of them training.

Copson was surprised she came; he told her only 50% of the people who say they’re going to try it out actually show up, Monnes said. Copson was even more surprised when she returned again, telling her 75% of people who say they’re going to come back a second time don’t show up.

The two have been training together for 11 years now, and Monnes is working towards her third-degree black belt. Since she first started at Copson’s studio, Monnes has seen it evolve from mostly men in the classes to mostly women and gender-fluid participants, in part because of her recruitment efforts.

Megan Schultz, another top-ranking student at the dojang, said the oldest member of the advanced class is in her 60s. Copson said this “senior citizen practitioner” pushes everyone else to keep up.

Schultz has been training with Copson for a little more than seven years. She’s learning how to be an instructor herself by helping teach Copson’s “Little Dragons” classes for children on Saturday afternoons.

“Josh is an incredible instructor. I always say if not for having him as my instructor I’m not sure I would have continued with martial arts.”

She said she was never an athletic kid and avoided P.E. classes. Copson’s classes and learning how to use her body changed that.

“I kind of just never saw it coming and think that’s just because of the way that he teaches. Again, I’m not athletic and he never made me feel like that was like an obstacle,” Schultz said.

Copson started practicing martial arts when he was 15 and moved with his family from New Jersey to Nelson County when he was 19.

He teaches Oh Do Kwan at Blue Dragon, a “hard-style” martial art developed for the Korean military, according to the studio’s website. He described it as a self-defense-based art that’s not about competition or sparring. A major focus of his teaching is conditioning the body.

“I try to teach an art that’s going to sustain you and your health as well as defend you. We do a lot of stretching; we do a lot of strength-building exercises,” Copson said.

He described his approach to martial arts as traditional and “old school” — while many other studios opt for an hour or 45-minute class, Copson insists his advanced students practice for two hours. In 20 years of teaching martial arts, he’s only given out two black belts. He practices for at least an hour a day outside his classes — one of the major perks of his work at Trager Brothers is that he’s allowed to take breaks to train.

But behind the intense figure in a black gi is a deep passion for what he does: Copson loves martial arts and said the reason he teaches is because he wants others to love martial arts too.

One of Copson’s proudest moments was when a father told him he had really helped his daughter come out of her shell and “stand strong” through his classes.

“It was just like, ‘Wow, that’s what I want to hear. That’s why I’m doing it.’”

He’s seen martial arts have a similar effect on adults too.

“Walking through life as a warrior, walking without fear — I’ve seen that so much in people. It brings them out of their shell and allows them to express who they are and not be shy about it,” he said. “I’ve had several students that have used their art to defend themselves in dangerous situations. It’s never good to hear about something like that, but it is good to hear about their confidence and their ability to stand up and stop somebody from harassing them.”