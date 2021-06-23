Wastewater treatment plant projects meet delays

Originally anticipated to advertise for bid in May, that process has been delayed to the July 4 weekend. Miller said, however, the authority's engineering firm believes the list of issues can be addressed and the scope of work can be advertised by that time.

Miller said the plan was to break ground on the project Aug. 1, but that timeline has changed to the fall.

"I'm not very optimistic about the deadlines because we always seem to receive more delays," Miller said.

Vice Chair Justin Shimp expressed concerns over meeting that deadline, noting it could take a months to approve a stormwater management plan that was dated May 26. He said the environmental concerns surrounding the project could potentially speed up the process.

West District board member David Hight asked if the board should send an official letter to the engineering firm expressing their concerns and frustrations over the delays.

"I think they need to explain to us why they’re not getting the job done," Hight said.