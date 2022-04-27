Watch Now: B.T. Ramsey & Sons sawmill approved to expand in Piney River

Ray Ramsey of the B.T. Ramsey & Sons sawmill in Piney River is pictured in a July 1984 issue of the Nelson County Times at work for the business his father built.

He smiles while loading a board onto a conveyor belt and is quoted as saying he’ll stay in the sawmilling business “until the logs run out.”

The logs, which Ramsey said are mainly sourced from Nelson County, haven’t run out yet, and he’ll be expanding the sawmilling business soon.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at its April meeting to approve a property rezoning allowing Ramsey to build an additional mill to connect to the existing saw mill.

According to Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop, expansion requires a rezoning because the sawmill, at the corner of Firehouse Road and Virginia 151, is located in an area with zoning that currently prohibits sawmills. The rezoning the supervisors approved changes the property’s zoning from Business and Residential to Industrial.

On a recent April afternoon, Ramsey’s brother Roger was operating the head saw. From an operating booth, Roger Ramsey’s quick movements across the controls brought a large log back and forth over a circular saw. Each turn revealed a smooth, grained surface.

Brother Marshall Ramsey was running the debarker, quickly shaving the bark off each turning log. At the trim saw, employees manually moved boards back and forth across two saws, paying no mind to the deafening grinding. Ramsey said his son was unloading logs and Roger’s son was also at work.

Through the din, Ramsey explained how the addition, which he’s been working on for two years, will improve workflow. Currently finished lumber comes out on Firehouse Road and then has to be moved around the intersection to where it’s loaded on 151. When the addition is completed, Ramsey will be able to reverse the production line to instead shoot lumber toward 151, eliminating the step of transporting lumber around the corner.

“The goal is to turn the mill and have all the lumber come out in this direction where the new building’s going, so we won’t be using Firehouse Road or 151 to move the material from one side of the mill to the other. We can do everything in house and stay off the highway because, as you know, the highways are getting busier,” Ramsey told the board April 12.

Ramsey said the new building was ordered in October and is expected to arrive in early May. The Virginia Department of Transportation also requested Ramsey build a barrier along 151 to channel traffic in and out.

Coincidentally, Ramsey wasn’t the only person at the board of supervisors meeting with ties to the B.T. Ramsey & Sons sawmill, which has been in operation since the 1920s. West District Supervisor David Parr is the son of Jimmy Parr, who owned and operated the sawmill as The Nelson Lumber Company before Ramsey bought it and took over in 2008.

Parr said he “grew up in the sawmill.” He lived in a house right next door, worked at the sawmill every summer and studied lumber grading after college.

Parr’s family runs “five generations deep” in Nelson County and the sawmill in Piney River was passed down from Parr’s great grandfather, George — who Parr said he believes operated a steam-powered saw mill on the site — to his son Julian and finally to Parr’s father, Jimmy.

Parr said his grandmother, Christine Carter Parr, ran Piney River Florist, a “one stop shop for weddings,” out of the first floor of a building next to the mill since demolished — the first step of the expansion according to Ramsey. The family lived on the second story and Jimmy Parr was born there.

Parr said his father housed a fire engine for the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department in one of the garage areas at the sawmill in the mid-1950s before the department had its own firehouse.

Ramsey’s father, the late Branard Tyson “B.T.” Ramsey, originally started the family sawmill business in Shipman after moving from the Montebello area in 1948.

“That’s why we left it in his name,” he said.

“Everybody that came off of Montebello Mountain, those families went into the sawmill business,” Ramsey added. He said all the mills in the area are run by relatives.

“Ramsey & Son in Amherst, that’s a third cousin.”

He also listed J.P. Bradley of J.P. Bradley & Sons Lumber in Amherst as a second cousin, among other sawmilling relatives.

Ramsey said his father was married twice and had 16 children. B.T. Ramsey received three government land grants in his lifetime, cutting the timber and then reselling the land three times over.

On that April afternoon, Ramsey said the mill was cutting white oak headed for Africa and poplar headed for Vietnam and North Carolina.

“We average around 18,000 feet a day,” Ramsey said, adding the mill cuts more poplar than any other wood.

The 1984 article hangs in the sawmill office, along with a letter from former Virginia delegate George Allen, addressed to B.T. Ramsey.

In the letter, Allen says he enjoyed reading about Ramsey and his experiences in the Nelson County Times, writing, “Keep up the good work. It is people with your character that make Nelson County so wonderfully unique.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.