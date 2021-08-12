Watch Now: Confederate statue's presence at Nelson courthouse stirs debate

Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said the subject is highly delicate and points to a deeper discussion on race the Nelson community needs to engage in. He said the statue stirs a wide range of emotions among residents with many families having relatives who died in the war, also noting the negative thoughts on defense of slavery others feel.

Rutherford said his father’s side of the family has ancestors who fought in the Union and his mother’s side has ancestral ties to the Confederacy, he said.

“I’m concerned of how we can have this conversation and make it healthy and something we can build on… I don’t think this topic should be as simple as leaving it up or tearing it down,” Rutherford said. “It’s a community decision. I believe a rash decision by this board taking it down would not give us good results. I would be concerned of a rebuttal from the community. We also don’t need to be the interpreters of history.”

Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said the Civil War’s root cause was slavery, which he said was based on the lie of one race’s superiority over another. He added such lies often lead to many of the problems Americans face today.

“That statue to me represents tragedy,” Barton said.