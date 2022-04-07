Watch Now: Deep Roots Milling opens doors for monthly market

Once a month, millers Charlie Wade, Aaron Grigsby and Ian Gamble meet at the historic Woodson’s Mill in Roseland to produce their award-winning flours and meals.

Grigsby said their company, Deep Roots Milling, is committed to making “the freshest, best quality product we can." The red, white and blue cornmeal and grits, rolled oats and buckwheat flour for sale at the April 3 Woodson's Mill Race Market had been milled just the week before.

Gamble explained Deep Roots only mills grains supplied by local farmers. Jake Garland of Five Maples Farm in Amherst County grows the bright red “bloody butcher” corn that goes into Deep Roots’ red grits, while Daniel Austin of Franklin County grows wheat for the company, among others.

Gamble is a miller and a potter; on April 3 he was selling his earth-toned pots, plates and cups next to the steadily turning mill wheel. Other vendors sold vegetables, dairy products, art, jewelry and baked goods made with Deep Roots flours.

He said the goal of the monthly market is to get Deep Roots products into local hands. The next Mill Race Market is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. May 8.

It's an especially apt name for sixth-generation miller Charlie Wade, who stood inside the mill's entrance answering visitors' questions and showing them around the mill during the market. Wade said he works as a forester but “always wanted to get back into milling.”

The Deep Roots millers aren't reinventing the wheel. They grind their grains on 48-inch stones installed in the mill in the 1840s, using only water power.

Gamble said historic milling isn’t difficult but “packing is a job all its own.”

“We’re not a milling company, we’re a bagging and milling company,” Wade joked.

"A lot of it's trial and error," he added.

Woodson’s Mill, at 3211 Lowesville Road, was built in the 1790s and has been in continual operation for much of its history. It's one of the last commercially operated water-powered mills in the state, according to the company's website.

Grigsby said miller Steve Roberts ran the mill from the 1980s until he, Wade and Gamble took over in 2020.

He said getting the mill machinery running again wasn’t a problem but finding local wheat to mill during the pandemic proved challenging with increased demand and low supply.

Wade said sales have been picking up in the last few months and Deep Roots has “really grown into something."

The company sells their products online and custom mills for artisan bakeries. Deep Roots Milling is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Common Grain Alliance network of farmers, millers and bakers and won Good Food Awards for their products in 2021 and 2022.

That Sunday, the sun was shining and children played in the stream across from the mill and the Deep Roots market table.

“It doesn’t get much better,” Grigsby said.

