Watch Now: More students return to Nelson schools for hybrid learning

for grades pre-K through three at both elementary schools, 74% selected in person and 26% selected to remain virtual;

for grades four through five at both elementary schools, 77% selected in person and 23% selected to remain virtual; and

at Nelson County Middle School, 73% of students are in person and 27% are remaining virtual.

“What we’ve seen is the middle school fell in line pretty much with the two elementary schools and it’s great to have 75%. We would love to have 100%, but we also understand that it’s a family decision and we respect the decision that family has made and we’re providing as much support as we can to those families who did decide to stay virtual,” Dunnick said.

Dunnick said even though students have met with teachers remotely for the past year, the vibe around the school March 15 was still that of the first day as students saw teachers and peers in person they had not seen in months.

In anticipation of bringing students back to the classroom in a hybrid format, phase 2 of the division’s return to school plan, officials devised a plan to bring students back to the classroom in three groups with a two-week buffer.

The Nelson County School Board approved the rollout of hybrid learning in February.