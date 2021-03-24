Watch Now: More students return to Nelson schools for hybrid learning

Nelson County Public Schools welcomed the next wave of students back to the building March 15 as the division continues to push ahead with its phased return to the classroom.
There was a similar atmosphere of excitement tempered by nervousness as middle school students returned to the classroom that was felt at the county’s two elementary schools two weeks earlier with grades pre-K through three, according to Nelson Middle School Principal Roger Dunnick.
“A school is not the same without students in the building and it was really nice just to see the look on students’ faces and teachers’ faces,” said Dunnick, who greeted students as they came off the bus that morning. “Just that level of excitement that has not been here for a really long time.”
The middle schoolers’ return to the classroom, as well as that of remaining elementary schoolers, closely aligns with the one-year mark since Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered schools across the commonwealth to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
During a March 11 meeting of the Nelson County School Board, Superintendent Martha Eagle said data shows similar trends across grade levels in how many families opt for the hybrid format as opposed to all virtual.
Excluding the high school grades, three-fourths of students are returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms across Tye River and Rockfish River Elementary schools and Nelson Middle School, Eagle said. Those numbers further break down to:
for grades pre-K through three at both elementary schools, 74% selected in person and 26% selected to remain virtual;
for grades four through five at both elementary schools, 77% selected in person and 23% selected to remain virtual; and
at Nelson County Middle School, 73% of students are in person and 27% are remaining virtual.
“What we’ve seen is the middle school fell in line pretty much with the two elementary schools and it’s great to have 75%. We would love to have 100%, but we also understand that it’s a family decision and we respect the decision that family has made and we’re providing as much support as we can to those families who did decide to stay virtual,” Dunnick said.
Dunnick said even though students have met with teachers remotely for the past year, the vibe around the school March 15 was still that of the first day as students saw teachers and peers in person they had not seen in months.
In anticipation of bringing students back to the classroom in a hybrid format, phase 2 of the division’s return to school plan, officials devised a plan to bring students back to the classroom in three groups with a two-week buffer.
The Nelson County School Board approved the rollout of hybrid learning in February.
Students in grades four through eight returning to the building comes just two weeks after the first phase of the division’s hybrid transition, which brought back grades pre-K through three. The next and last group of students, grades 9 through 12, will begin hybrid learning March 29.
Under the hybrid format, students in Cohort A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and students in Cohort B attend school Wednesdays and Thursdays.
NCPS also is reporting strong attendance rates for grades pre-K through three for the first weeks of hybrid learning, Eagle said. Those grades are showing an average of 95% in person and a 92% average for those students who remained virtual. Both groups peak at 100% attendance on selected days.
According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard which last was updated March 3, a total of 25 cases has been reported. In Nelson County, there has been a total of 843 cases since the pandemic began, 35 hospitalizations and 11 deaths as of March 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Nelson Middle School’s mustang mascot also was part of the welcoming committee March 15.
“He shows up at big events and this was a big event,” Dunnick said.