Watch Now: Nelson High School senior celebrates theater experience

Nelson County High School senior Emily Smith said theater has meant everything to her. Now, she’s using her talents to give back to the NCHS community and theater department.

Emily and her friends have been painting a mural outside the NCHS auditorium to represent every musical that Diana Driver, the school’s film studies and drama teacher, has directed during her 24 years at NCHS.

Emily sketched out designs based on musical posters she found online. She then approached school administration with her idea and got the go-ahead.

“This is 100% something that she spearheaded herself,” Driver said of Emily’s project.

Seniors Chloe Cooper and Rylee Truslow have been helping Emily paint every day during and after school.

The words “love each other” are sketched out in the center of the mural design; according to Emily, it’s something Driver says a lot. Driver is “much more than a teacher” to Emily, and, Chloe added, she’s “so nice and kind to everyone,” even students she hasn’t taught.

It’s difficult for Driver to choose a favorite of the musicals she’s directed, but she listed “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” as among her favorites.

“I was really proud of it because it was different and it was so colorful and there were so many boys up on stage, which sometimes is hard,” Driver said, meaning it can be difficult to get male students involved in theater.

She fondly remembers her first production of “Grease” because it was the first show on the NCHS stage.

“I can remember coming outside to get some kids before one of the numbers and the kids were out there rehearsing together, and they were so focused,” she said.

Driver said she took a picture because she was amazed at their dedication.

“I remember something like that from every production,” she said.

Emily acted in Driver’s productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Legally Blonde.” She also was a member of the “Charley’s Uncle” cast, which took home first place for NCHS at the 2021 Virginia High School League One-Act Competition.

“It’s crazy,” Emily said of the play, adding the Nelson theater department has made a name for itself at the competition.

Emily recognized not only Driver’s direction but a team of teachers Driver jokingly calls the “dream team” — band teacher Scott Belcher, French teacher Meaghan Schray and choir teacher Philip Kershner. Driver said the nickname comes from her feeling that it’s a dream to collaborate on the musicals together, with Schray choreographing, Belcher directing music and Kershner handling vocals.

There’s something amazing that happened in every single show. That’s part of the beauty, that you start with just words on a page and you end up with this amazing piece of work that all these kids worked together to bring to life,” Driver said.

Driver’s taught and directed Emily all four years she’s been a student at NCHS, and said Emily always enters her advanced drama classroom with an “amazing attitude,” a smile and the bright greeting: “Hi Ms. Driver!”

“When someone comes in sad, Emily would be the first person to go over and try to comfort or figure out how she could help,” Driver said.

Emily will be attending the University of Lynchburg next year. She wants to be a doctor but intends to continue participating in theater throughout college.

“That’s the reason we do it, because we want it to be something that they remember,” Driver said, adding she hoped NCHS theater graduates will return and remember shows they participated in through Emily’s mural.

“It’s a little piece of them that’s here. It’s Emily, but it’s also everybody.”

