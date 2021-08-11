Watch Now: Nelson schools kick off new year with return to five-day week

In a brief embrace just outside her Tye River Elementary School classroom, kindergarten teacher Sarah Burrell told a student she would love first grade.
Other friendly exchanges and chatter filled the halls of Tye River, a departure from this time a year ago when they were much more silent in preparation for a virtual launch to the school year that was largely remote.
During an Aug. 5 open house, Burrell stood outside her class greeting families with a smile obvious even beyond her face mask, which for at least Nelson County Public Schools’ first week of school has extended into a second school year. She joined other teachers and administrators in mingling with students and parents as they walked through classrooms and halls, that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will see more traffic this year.
Entering her second year teaching, Burrell said she enjoys forging special connections with students in person. The 2020-21 school year for Nelson County Public Schools was mostly virtual, with a March return for a hybrid schedule that staggered students into the building two days a week.
“It was a crazy year to have a first year, so I’m excited for the kids back to be back being social again, meet the other kids and have a chance for a little bit of normalcy,” Burrell said.
The return to a five-day school week — even with masks and a social distancing rule of staying three feet apart, as opposed to six feet last school year — is a welcome change for many as the new school year launched Aug. 10.
Tye River Elementary classes averaged fewer than 10 students last school year because of the staggered scheduling and teachers had to adjust to virtual remote learning.
“Some kids I have never seen their face until we got in school in March because they didn’t have internet,” Burrell said. “I’m looking forward to building those connections so early since last year we didn’t have the full community feel... it’s going to be a good change. It’s exciting to all be back.”
Tonya Cook Carter, in her first year as principal at Tye River Elementary, said the social and emotional wellbeing of students in a traditional five-day in person setting is a top priority in addition to ensuring the mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is in place.
“Obviously we want our kids to focus on learning,” said Carter. “We want them to have fun, too. So that’s a big goal, to get everyone here and make sure they are comfortable being here so they’re able to learn while they’re here.”
Everyone she spoke during the open house several days before the official start of school expressed positive feedback about the new year.
“For the most part everyone is excited and eager to get back in and get started,” Carter said.
Jaci Severson, parent of a Tye River second-grader, said last year presented some challenges with a majority of the year spent remotely.
“I think I feel good, maybe a little nervous, but now we’re excited,” Severson said as she and her two children walked the halls Aug. 5.
NCPS Superintendent Marth Eagle also greeted families during the open houses.
“That’s what our goal is, to return to normal as much as possible, keeping safety at the forefront because we want to stay in school,” said Eagle. “And we know that to be able to do that we’re going to have to have those safety and health mitigation guidelines and processes in place, as much as some are kind of getting tired of them, but we want to make sure our kids can stay in school. If [the virus spread] were to increase, we’d have to adjust and we don’t want that to happen.”
Eagle said some time was missed last school year and school officials have analyzed data to concentrate on the most important schools. She’s excited to have schools back five days a week and strongly wants that to stay in place the entire school year, she said.
“We want all the students here and will do everything possible to keep everyone safe and on track,” Eagle said.
She said the face-to-face connection and engaging students are much easier with the traditional in-person setting.
“The staff is thrilled to have the students all back in class and interacting with them,” Eagle said.
Masks are required at least through the first week and the Nelson County School Board was set to take up that topic during an Aug. 12 meeting. Facial coverings are required on all NCPS transportation vehicles, and throughout all of the commonwealth’s public schools, per a federal order.
Carter most recently was principal of Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro. She also taught for six years at Mt. Airy Elementary School in Pittsylvania County and served as assistant principal in the counties of Greene and Fluvanna as well as the city of Charlottesville.
She said the transition to Nelson County has been phenomenal and she is focused on TRES achieving state accreditation this school year.
“The whole community has been so welcoming,” Carter said. “Just the energy of the community, I’m eager to work with community partners and parents. It’s a good feeling.”