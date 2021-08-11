Watch Now: Nelson schools kick off new year with return to five-day week

“I think I feel good, maybe a little nervous, but now we’re excited,” Severson said as she and her two children walked the halls Aug. 5.

NCPS Superintendent Marth Eagle also greeted families during the open houses.

“That’s what our goal is, to return to normal as much as possible, keeping safety at the forefront because we want to stay in school,” said Eagle. “And we know that to be able to do that we’re going to have to have those safety and health mitigation guidelines and processes in place, as much as some are kind of getting tired of them, but we want to make sure our kids can stay in school. If [the virus spread] were to increase, we’d have to adjust and we don’t want that to happen.”

Eagle said some time was missed last school year and school officials have analyzed data to concentrate on the most important schools. She’s excited to have schools back five days a week and strongly wants that to stay in place the entire school year, she said.

“We want all the students here and will do everything possible to keep everyone safe and on track,” Eagle said.

She said the face-to-face connection and engaging students are much easier with the traditional in-person setting.