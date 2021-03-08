Watch Now: No injuries reported as eight people evacuate Nelson house fire

Firefighters responded to a late-night structure fire March 5 on Devils Knob in Nelson County.

According to a Facebook post, the Wintergreen Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10:52 p.m. Crews arrived four minutes after the dispatch call to find the occupied home with heavy fire coming from multiple second-story windows.

A video posted to the department's Facebook page shows flames coming out of the structure before firefighters arrived on scene.

While the home was occupied by eight people, all occupants had evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival, the post reads. No injuries were reported.

The fire is not considered suspicious, although the exact cause remains under investigation. Department Chief Curtis Sheets said in a text message March 8 the structure is likely damaged beyond repair.

All units cleared the scene at approximately 2 a.m., roughly three hours after arriving.

The post notes personnel with the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Wilson Volunteer Fire Department and Wintergreen Police Department also responded to the Friday night blaze.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.