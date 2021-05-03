Watch Now: U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain closed due to rock slide

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Virginia 151 (Critzer Shop Road) due to a rock slide earlier this afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT personnel are on the scene assessing the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road and ensure the slope is stabilized.

At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain through Tuesday, May 4, according to VDOT.

Geologists and engineers with VDOT are on scene to assess the extent of the slide and how to remove material from the road. The slope also must be stabilized before the road can reopen to traffic.

Motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain through at least May 4 and more information will be provided, according to VDOT.

More information about the duration of the closure will be provided once an assessment of the situation is completed.