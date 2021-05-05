Week to highlight the 'Power of Travel' in economic recovery from pandemic

Nelson County is saluting the power of travel in joining with other Virginia destinations and the Virginia Tourism Corporation to encourage individuals to support hospitality-related businesses as part of 2021’s National Travel and Tourism Week.
According to a news release from the county, National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the contributions of the nation’s travel industry and this year will spotlight the “critical role” that the travel industry will play in driving economic recovery and a new path forward through the theme of “Power of Travel.”
“Nelson County is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Nelson County’s recovery efforts,” Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley said in the release. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”
Like other localities, Nelson County’s tourism economy suffered heavily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, Nelson collected only a fraction of meals and lodging taxes compared to previous years.
Before the pandemic, the travel industry generated roughly $2.6 trillion, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S., the release states.
“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said in the release. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”
National Travel and Tourism week was created by Congress in 1983 to “elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S.,” the release states.
NTTW is celebrated annually the first week of May and will take place from May 2 to 8.
Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week or visit nelsoncounty.com for more information on the county.