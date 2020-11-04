Wellness alliance uses grant funds to install new local medication disposal box

Through grant funding, the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance recently installed a new medical disposal box in Arrington.

Located at the Blue Ridge Medical Center Pharmacy, 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway, the box is free to use and no questions asked for unwanted medications, according to wellness alliance president Stephanie Martin, the alliance’s president.

Martin said in addition to providing a safe means to remove unwanted medicine from residents’ homes, the box also helps prevent suicide and substance abuse issues.

The Nelson County-based nonprofit secured the roughly $2,000 to install the box through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Planning Grant awarded by the Health and Rural Services Administration to the Blue Ridge Medical Center.

Accepted medications include vitamins, pet medications, over-the-counter medicine, prescription medicine — both schedule II through V controlled and non-controlled substances — and prescription ointments.

Needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, liquids or lotions and thermometers cannot be discarded in the box.