Wintergreen brings music back to the mountain; unveils new tuition-free cooperative for aspiring artists

Wintergreen Music is making a full return to pre-COVID-19 mountain top music this July — “full-plus” according to Executive Director Julianne Akins Smith.

This year’s schedule includes a variety to satisfy all kinds of music lovers — from full symphonic music to chamber, jazz, tango and bluegrass concerts, from modern and classic composers. The annual Wintergreen Music Festival is based at Wintergreen Resort and runs throughout the month of July.

“This year, we start big and we stay big,” Akins Smith said in an interview, referencing the festival’s “bread and butter” of Saturday-Sunday Masterworks concerts with the full festival orchestra performing in the mountaintop open-air Dunlop Pavilion. Previous years’ Masterworks concerts have gradually built up to the “big Tchaikosky stuff” throughout the month, Akins Smith said. Instead all four weekends of masterworks concerts this year will feature music guaranteed to be grand: Mozart, Beethoven, Stavinsky, Saint-Saëns and Tchaikovsky with other surprises, according to a June news release.

Akins Smith described the masterworks concerts as an experience movie music lovers will appreciate and one that might change your mind about classical music. She told a story about on woman who didn’t think she liked classical music until attending a Masterworks concert and, with the sun setting over the mountains, it brought her to tears.

There’s also programming throughout the week that offers a more intimate experience and easier entry-point for classical music novices according to Akins Smith, such as the Festive Friday concerts, to feature different genres and even new compositions to accompany silent films for the July 22 movie night.

Travel-themed chamber music concerts on Wednesday nights are designed to transport audiences to the British Isles, the Iberian Peninsula and Scandinavia while the Thursday 151 Series concerts take the music to local agritourism venues Bold Rock Hard Cider and Valley Road Vineyards.

One of Akins Smith’s favorite events this year is the new pre-festival “Vines & Violins with Winds” concert at Veritas Winery on July 3; guests will enjoy five different wine and music “pairings” in the Veritas ballroom. Also new to this year’s schedule are “Coffee Talks,” podcast-style conversations with festival artists to be held weekday mornings at Wintergreen Resort, free of charge.

They’re “really designed to be so that if you don’t know anything about classical music or it intimidates you, you’re still going to feel totally welcome,” she said.

Akins Smith is Wintergreen Music’s first Executive Director. She represents an organization that, much like the selections for this year’s festival, doesn’t conform to the stereotypes about classical music being rigid and resistant to change. Akins Smith said Wintergreen Music learned from last year’s limitations to make selections and create programming that reflected artists, students and audiences’ wants.

Like many organizations, the challenges of working around COVID-19 allowed Wintergreen Music to “shake away from some of the long-standing traditions that really needed rejuvenation anyway.”

A diverse lineup of composers this year also reflects the organization’s continued commitment to fostering diversity in the industry.

“I can’t think of a concert where we don’t have a composer that’s underrepresented traditionally” or historically excluded from the classical music canon, Akins Smith said.

According to Akins Smith, a tuba player herself, festival musicians come from top orchestras and conservatories around the county. They love the festival, and return year after year because of the unique creative opportunities it provides. She explained orchestra musicians are playing next to the same people all year: “that’s their job and they’re fortunate to do that but at the same time we really work to create an environment where artists can feel safe but still take artistic chances and they really feel enriched, I think, by meeting with other musicians.”

The long-standing arrangement of Wintergreen Music’s volunteers and donors hosting musicians in their homes creates a “unique community,” Akins Smith said, and breaks down the barriers between performers and audience — especially when musicians hold impromptu rehearsals in hosts’ living rooms.

Akins Smith also is excited Wintergreen Music is premiering a new educational component, the Learn, Explore, Adapt and Diversify (LEAD) Cooperative to run in tandem with the festival.

Corrine Horvath, Wintergreen Music’s manager of donor relations and education, is leading the pilot program. She said since the first festival in 1997, the Wintergreen Summer Music Academy provided a “more traditional summer camp experience” for between 60 to 100 students every summer.

But COVID-19 changed all that, and after canceling the festival entirely in 2020 and holding a virtual academy in 2021, Horvath said her team surveyed students “and asked them what they wanted to learn, what their university programs were lacking in and what were the conversations they wished they were having and weren’t.”

This feedback from academy alumni, Horvath continued, allowed Wintergreen Music to create a new program better tailored to students’ needs.

The new program offers instruction in instrumental studies, voice, composition, conducting and arts administration and is especially focused on leadership in the arts community, Horvath said.

“Our goal is to train the next generation of musical leaders and help these students propel themselves into their career.”

The LEAD cooperative is more limited than past academies, with only 33 accepted students. Most study on the mountain with faculty and festival artists for only two weeks instead of the full four weeks the festival runs, except art administration fellows who help with ticketing, executive management and artistic operations throughout July. Students range in age from 19 to 45 and come from all levels, but are mostly very advanced in their area of study.

Thanks to grants and donations, the pilot year of the LEAD cooperative will be tuition free for all accepted students. Many of the masterclasses, workshops and presentations LEAD students participate in are also free and open to the public.

“We’ve seen a really strong need here in our students that they’re not receiving elsewhere and it’s been so fulfilling to work with our faculty and our staff and board and our students to create something meaningful for everyone,” Horvath said.

Ticket sales for Wintergreen Music Festival events were at a record high at the time of a June 10 interview; Akins Smith said she’d never seen sales be so far along by that date before.

Tickets and a full schedule of events are available on the Wintergreen Music website, wintergreen-music.org. Tickets can be purchased right up to the events or until they sell out.

