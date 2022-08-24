Wintergreen Fire and Rescue fulfilling promise to buy more domestic products

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue has made good on its promise to start sourcing more domestic products.

“In the grand scheme of things we are a very small department. Very small. Nonetheless, we believe that in just six months we have purchased $25,000 worth of American products which we ordinarily would not have,” the rescue squad announced Aug. 18.

In February, days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chief Curtis Sheets shared a letter addressed to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue’s distributors, laying out a three-phased plan to start favoring U.S. companies when purchasing supplies and equipment.

In phase one, Sheets committed to making no purchases from Russian-held companies, which he didn’t expect to be difficult. In phase two, distributors would be required to provide a cost estimate from an alternative source for every product sourced from China.

In phase three, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue would expect to see an option from an American company for every product that distributors quote them.

Sheets said in a February interview he didn’t expect to see the department exclusively buy domestic products in his lifetime. But the August announcement demonstrates progress towards that goal.

The Facebook post provides two examples. In the past, the rescue squad had purchased most of the 170 tires it maintains for its fleet from Germany, France and South Korea. Now they’ve identified two tire brands, Goodyear and Cooper, that are made in the U.S. and meet their needs. Tires could even come from nearby Danville where the Goodyear plant is the largest employer.

Secondly, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue reported most of its technical rescue gear had historically been sourced from either the U.S. or France, based on whichever was cheaper. Now, the department chooses the American vendor.

“All we did was invest 5 extra minutes in each purchase,” the post reads.