The department updated the community about the fire on its Facebook page, saying Wintergreen dispatch received a call at 7:44 p.m. about a home being “fully engulfed.”

According to Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, the home was engulfed in flames and the structure is “not repairable.”

“The owners of this structure are traveling and we have not been able to make contact with them,” the department said. “Per protocol, the cause of this fire is under investigation. No foul play is suspected. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries associated with this fire.”