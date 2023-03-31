Wintergreen Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Wednesday in the Nellysford area of Nelson County.

The department was called about a fire in an outbuilding being used as an art studio in the Horizons Village community. Photos of the fire on the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Facebook page show the fire growing during the 14 minutes between when a 911 call was placed and when units arrived. The department reported no injuries.

“This fire occurred in Horizons Village. We have worked closely with them over the years to obtain ‘Firewise Community’ status. They have improved roads, cleared brush, added signs, and staged water vaults. Horizons is an example of a community taking wildfire seriously. Their preparation made it much easier for us to keep the fire contained to one parcel,” the department said.

The structure could not be recovered.