Wintergreen Fire and Rescue has released more details about the fire that destroyed a home in the Stoney Creek area of Nelson County last Tuesday.

The department provided an update Friday, after it said the owners of the home had returned from travel.

According to Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, the department received at least three calls at about 7:44 p.m. on March 21, reporting a home "fully engulfed in flames." The residence is about one mile from the Wintergreen rescue station and when crews arrived they discovered the entire rear wall and roof of the structure on fire.

"Investigations by Wintergreen Fire Department and the Insurance Company have confirmed the fire started outside of the home in or around a covered deck. More investigation is needed, however at this point investigators are all but certain this fire was an electrical fire. Sadly, the structure is a total loss. The value of the structure is approximately $600,000," the department said.

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue previously stated no firefighters were injured in the efforts, but reported Friday one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The department also noted the fire interrupted a monthly meeting of the Nelson County Emergency Services Council: "the meeting was quickly adjourned, and the attendees responded to help us in Stoney Creek."

The department thanked Augusta County's Wilson Fire Department for filling in at the Wintergreen mountain, and the Waynesboro Fire Aid Crew for handling an EMS call in Wintergreen Resort while the department's crews were occupied with the fire.