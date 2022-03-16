Wintergreen Fire and Rescue to pass on Russian products, aims for domestic purchases

Wintergreen Fire and EMS now plans to evaluate its distributors in an attempt to favor U.S. companies, the department’s chief announced.

“Each year, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue purchases over one million dollars worth of supplies. This year, due to capital purchases the amount will exceed two million,” Chief Curtis Sheets wrote in a Feb. 27 Facebook post.

In the past, Wintergreen has opted for the lowest-priced vendors without paying close attention to manufacturers, he continued.

“Given the unspeakable events unfolding in Ukraine, we want to do our part to support democracy,” Sheets wrote.

The letter then outlined three phases for changing department spending.

In phase 1, effective immediately, Wintergreen will scrutinize its purchases to ensure the department isn’t supporting Russian companies.

“We believe this will have little impact on our operation, as we aren’t aware of our consumption of any Russian products,” the letter reads.

In phase 2, Wintergreen will require vendors of products sourced from China provide a cost estimate for the same product from an alternative source.

“We recognize this will cause us to pay more for many of our products. We are aware that many of our products come from Chinese held corporations.”

Phase 3 calls for Wintergreen to be quoted an option from an American company for every product.

“We are a small department and we may not be able to afford the domestic option. Nonetheless, we aspire to make more informed decisions moving forward.”

In an interview, Sheets acknowledged the post was the first time Wintergreen Fire and Rescue had made any kind of public political statement.

“To me, it was just so commonsense,” Sheets said, adding, “I think anybody, whether they’re right, left, or center can look at what’s happening in Ukraine and say, ‘That’s wrong.’”

He said he wanted to be certain his department wasn’t purchasing goods from Russia. Sheets said he didn’t expect an evaluation to reveal any purchases from Russia and confirmed Wintergreen is not currently making any purchases from Russian companies.

“Before we never would have even asked, just — we’re busy, we need something, we find it, we buy it. We look around for a good price, we buy it. We’ve never paid very close attention,” he said.

Sheets said on March 9 he’d been preparing to purchase a product and after noting it was produced in China asked the distributor if there was another option. He said his department then evaluated a Mexican product made with a higher-grade material.

The alternative design turned out to not fit his department’s needs, but Sheets said the consideration was a step in the right direction: “Again it was a conversation that we had that we’ve never had before. It’s helping us make more informed decisions.”

He added Wintergreen now is looking for a domestic alternative to products it purchases.

“We are a small nonprofit. In the grand scheme of things we are a very small company. And so we can oftentimes not afford the American-made product. But the point is we had gotten lazy and we weren’t searching for it, and now we are,” Sheets said, adding he’s received positive feedback from staff on the policy update and has not had anyone tell him they aren’t in favor.

Sheets said he doesn’t expect to see the department exclusively buy domestic products in his lifetime.

“I know we can’t afford it. But that does not mean that we can’t do better about investigating our purchasing decisions. For every T-shirt that we buy from, say, Vietnam, were we overlooking a vendor in South Texas that could have sold us the same shirt but for 50 cents more? Because I would pay 50 cents more,” he said.

“I don’t know what the magic number is. Everything we do has to fit within our annual budget, but where we can make little tweaks here and there to establish relationships domestically, I think that we all need to do that.”

