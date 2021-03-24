Wintergreen housing development to enter first phase this year

The third and final phase will bring 45 units, with only 15 being used as workforce housing. Developers anticipate the completion of the third phase in 2027, the March 19 presentation shows.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Renaissance Ridge Phase 1 would receive $600,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The release notes developers also are working with the Nelson County Community Development Foundation to bring in additional funding.

Project Manager Stu Armstrong said the grant funding would be used to support those specified 20 workforce housing units in the first phase. He said that funding could be used to offset housing payments.

Information on the website adds since the property is part of the area's master plan, it is subject to the same assessments collected from other Wintergreen properties.

In alignment with the Wintergreen Master Plan, the planned neighborhood at Stoney Creek will reflect "similar housing types and price ranges" based on Wintergreen's comprehensive development history, according to the release. Units are expected to range from $200,000 to $600,000.