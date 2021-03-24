Wintergreen housing development to enter first phase this year

Additional details have emerged from developers regarding an affordable housing development to be built in the Wintergreen community of Nelson County.
A news release from Renaissance Ridge LLC, shows an upcoming housing development by the same name — Renaissance Ridge — in the Stoney Creek area is slated to enter its first phase of development this year.
The vision for the first phase of Renaissance Ridge is to "develop an intergenerational housing community" consisting of 60 market-rate custom cottages, homes and condominiums. It also will have pedestrian pathways, a dog park and playground and pavilion area while maximizing open green space and livable sustainability, the release states.
Renaissance Ridge is designed to be "a special place and community" where "design matters, the environment matters and where people matter," according to the news release.
Developers are anticipating roughly 150 to 170 units total, according to a presentation.
A projected timeline shows the first phase — consisting of the construction of 60 housing units, with 20 of those used for workforce housing targeting households with incomes of less than 80% of the average median income — starting this year and ending in 2023.
The second phase will add another total 60 units with 20 dedicated to workforce housing and is projected to wrap up in 2025.
The third and final phase will bring 45 units, with only 15 being used as workforce housing. Developers anticipate the completion of the third phase in 2027, the March 19 presentation shows.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Renaissance Ridge Phase 1 would receive $600,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The release notes developers also are working with the Nelson County Community Development Foundation to bring in additional funding.
Project Manager Stu Armstrong said the grant funding would be used to support those specified 20 workforce housing units in the first phase. He said that funding could be used to offset housing payments.
Information on the website adds since the property is part of the area's master plan, it is subject to the same assessments collected from other Wintergreen properties.
In alignment with the Wintergreen Master Plan, the planned neighborhood at Stoney Creek will reflect "similar housing types and price ranges" based on Wintergreen's comprehensive development history, according to the release. Units are expected to range from $200,000 to $600,000.
"These price ranges along with special financing, will support not only retirees, but also the rapidly growing workforce in the Nelson County such as Teachers, Healthcare workers, First-Responders, and others wishing to live/work from their homes," the release reads.
Armstrong said he plans to hold virtual information sessions with stakeholders and other members of the community in the coming weeks. He said he hopes these information sessions can help address recent concerns among the community that have come up since the development's announcement in early March.
"Our focus isn't how much money we can make, our focus is how much of a difference we can make," Armstrong said.
More information will be available via Renaissance Ridge's website, which currently is under development, at www.RenaissanceRidge.com.