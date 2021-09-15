Wintergreen Resort announces hiring of new general manager

Wintergreen Resort has announced the hiring on a new general manager, Jay Gamble, following an extensive search including candidates from across the United States and Canada.
Gamble will transition to the Nelson County resort from Ragged Mountain in New Hampshire, where he has served as general manager for the past three years. Both resorts are operated by Pacific Group Resorts, Inc.
Gamble is a veteran of the mountain resort industry with 40 years of experience at notable ski resorts including Killington in Vermont, Sunday River in Maine and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire, according to a news release from Wintergreen. In addition to his mountain operations and financial management background, he has extensive experience with the installation of chair lifts, snowmaking systems, and has served on the board of directors of Ski New Hampshire for the past two decades.
“Wintergreen Resort is a unique and extraordinarily diverse property spread across eleven thousand acres. The four-season nature of the resort and membership component requires a talented leader and Jay Gamble has the years of experience and leadership skills necessary to meet the challenges. With his combined ski and golf management background and Mid-Atlantic ties — Jay is the right person at the right time to take the helm at Wintergreen,” said Vern Greco, PGRI president and chief executive officer, in the release.
Gamble comes to Wintergreen Resort amid ongoing capital expenditures and an upward trajectory driven by the Mission: Affordable season pass program and growth of the membership. With a focus on expanded year-round programming and operational improvements, Gamble is well suited to continue the goal of making Wintergreen one of the top mountain resorts in the Mid-Atlantic, the release states.
“Wintergreen is a unique and distinctive resort and having grown up in South Carolina and learned to ski in North Carolina, this is a very special opportunity. I look forward to moving to Virginia and leading Wintergreen’s growth in the coming years,” said Gamble.